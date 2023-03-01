Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star Ranbir Kapoor calls daughter Raha his 'inspiration': It's the best feeling

Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He has teamed up with Shraddha Kapoor for the Luv Ranjan directorial. The duo is leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. Today, the new daddy in town, Ranbir was seen going all out with the promotions in Lucknow. The actor also got into a media interaction where he spoke about his daughter Raha Kapoor and wife Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about his inspiration in life

During the press conference event, Ranbir was asked about the inspiration that keeps him going. Interestingly, he called his daughter and wife his inspiration. He said, "I think I always believed that in life inspiration is a luxury, it doesn't come very easily. Jab hum kaam karte hai, any occupation, jab inspiration aati hai toh kaam bahut aasani se hota hai. For a long time in my life, I was looking for inspiration. We got blessed by our inspiration, me and Alia, we had a baby girl and her name is Raha. She is going to be four months old soon. I don't think I will ever get an inspiration as bigger as her. It's the best feeling, so obviously."

Ranbir keeps talking about his little one. During one of the promotional events recently, he revealed that Raha has started smiling and just couldn't stop gushing. He said, "It's the most beautiful feeling. She has just started smiling since the last two weeks. And to just see that smile, kind of breaks your heart. I never feel like leaving home. This morning, to get that 20 minutes with her before my flight - it just rejuvenates you."

Alia and Ranbir got married in April 2022 in an intimate ceremony. Later in November 2022, they welcomed their first baby girl to the family. Since then, the couple has been spending time with the munchkin.

Meanwhile, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi in key roles. The film will be released on the occasion of Holi, 8th March.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor reacts to 'Boycott Bollywood' calls, talks about Pathaan’s success; Read Details