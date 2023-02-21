Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s Show Me The Thumka: Groove with Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor in desi style

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been winning hearts with their chemistry in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Ever since the trailer has been released fans have been loving every bit of it. Recently the first song of the film was released and fans adored it. Today, the third song from the film is out and we bet it is going to be a chartbuster too. The song Show Me The Thumka features both the actors and their sizzling dance moves. Show Me The Thumka out

The song seems to be set up in a wedding backdrop. Shraddha Kapoor looks gorgeous in a yellow saree which she paired with a spaghetti strap blouse with a plunging neckline. Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand is sparkling in a shimmery blue kurta which he paired with a white pyjama. The peppy number will surely be a chartbuster and it is a perfect song to groove on your wedding. The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan & Shashwat Singh. Check out the song:

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Apart from Ranbir and Shraddha, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

