Tuesday Thoughts: Abhishek Bachchan's latest post on 'leaning' gets a hilarious reply from sister Shweta.

Abhishek Bachchan is basking in the glory of Dasvi. The actor's fans have flooded social media praising him for his performance in the film. While AB continues to promote the film on social media, the actor is also posing some well clicked pictures of himself. On Tuesday, he shared one such photo from the film's promotional spree as he posed for the camera person.

In the picture, Abhishek can be seen wearing a crisp white shirt and black cargo pants. He added a pop of colour to his entire look with a pair of yellow glasses. Abhishek also had a thought to share with his photo as he wrote, "We all need somebody to lean on." While his fans agreed with him, Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda had a hilarious comment to make as she reacted to the photo.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote, "Looking like the cat that got the cream." Check out Abhishek Bachchan's photo below:

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan has a few projects lined up. The actor has already resumed shooting for Breathe Season 3 with co-star Amit Sadh.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Abhishek also opened up about daughter Aaradhya's online school as well as how he pays an ode to his father Amitabh Bachchan through his movies.

