Tuesday Thoughts: Farhan Akhtar's weekly motivation is all about keeping an eye on the target

Apart from being a talented writer, actor, producer and filmmaker, Farhan Akhtar also loves to be on the top of his fitness game. On Tuesday, the actor dished out some weekly motivation as he shared a photo from his Toofaan days. In 2021, Farhan was seen playing a boxer in the sports drama Toofaan.

For the film, the actor underwent massive physical transformation and got into his fittest avatar. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a photo from his Toofaan training days and gave his fans something to think about. In the photo, Farhan can be seen focussing on his target as his boxing train is underway.

Sharing the photo, he captioned the post with some motivational advice. "Keep your eye on the target .. it won’t stay still but you don’t have to either! #tuesdaymotivation #toofaantalk #trainhard Image @haintohhain." Partner Shibani Dandekar was mighty impressed with Farhan's post as she dropped a fire emoji in the comments section.

Check out Farhan Akhtar's post below:

The actor will be returning to direction with Jee Le Zaraa this year. The road trip drama starring Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt will hit the roads this year. Farhan is currently developing the script with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti who are the co-writers on the film.

On the personal front, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that Farhana nd Shibani will be registering their marriage next month. Click the link below to read details.

