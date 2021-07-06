Tuesday Thoughts: Rhea Chakraborty shares words of wisdom about getting through 'hard days'

Rhea Chakraborty took to social media to share an inspirational post about overcoming hardships in life. The Chehre actress has been active on social media of late.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has once again hit the headlines over her recent posts on social media. Over the past few weeks, Rhea has been quite active on social media and is once again reconnecting with the world after the tough year 2020. Just recently, Rhea turned a year older and she used her social media to express gratitude to her fans. Now, the Chehre actress has shared an inspirational message recently on her social media handle about overcoming hardships in life and the words of wisdom have gone viral.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rhea shared a thought that served as an inspiration to get through hard times. It reads, "Even in your hard days through all that has happened and did not happen you have come this far and that is a beautiful and brave thing my friend." She added a sunflower emoji at the end. Recently, the star had shared a couple of videos with a special appeal to all to feed the stray dogs amid the ongoing pandemic.

Take a look at Rhea's post:

Her recent video featured her in a casual look where she had donned a shirt over a tee and distressed jeans as she fed street dogs. Rhea shared the video with an appeal to all about feeding strays. She had earlier thanked everyone who wished her on the occasion of her birthday. She wrote, "Thankyou for all your amazing birthday wishes and love , your love is healing .. keep it coming."

On the work front, Rhea will be seen next in Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, and others. The film is a thriller and the trailer had released earlier this year. It was supposed to release in April 2021. However, due to the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic, it was postponed. A new release date is yet to be announced. It is helmed by Rumi Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit.

Credits :Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

