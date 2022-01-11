Tuesday Throwback: When Boney Kapoor found controlling Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor 'tough'

Memories certainly hold a special place in everyone's heart and when it comes to those related to the childhood of kids, nieces and nephews, they become even more endearing. Speaking of this, Boney Kapoor, who made his Instagram debut recently, has been on a spree of sharing heartfelt memories on his handle featuring late wife Sridevi, kids Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and other family members. His recent post features son Arjun Kapoor and niece Sonam Kapoor in a cute childhood avatar that will leave you smiling. Not just this, with the priceless picture, Boney also shared how it was 'tough' to control Arjun and Sonam.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Boney recalled the time when Sonam and son Arjun along with nephew Akshay Marwaha joined him in the Bahamas on a vacation as kids. Sharing a photo of enjoying with Arjun, Sonam, Akshay and other kids, Boney revealed that the kids were having a blast at the Bahamas beach and that it was hard to control them. In the childhood photo, we can see little Arjun in the coolest avatar with shades while Sonam could be seen smiling away with her uncle and cousins. Boney shared the anecdote with a cute photo and won hearts. He wrote, "Arjun , my nephew Akshay , Sonam & Sunita’s niece Nandini having fun time in Bahamas , it was tough controlling them."

Have a look:

Previously too, Boney has shared several priceless memories featuring his family and with each picture, he has shared the stories behind them, leaving netizens intrigued.

Meanwhile, recently, as per a report in Etimes, Khushi Kapoor tested positive for COVID 19 and since then, Janhvi and Boney Kapoor have been in isolation. Recently, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani also had contracted COVID 19 and were in home quarantine since then. Now, they have recovered from the same.

