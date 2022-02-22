Tuesday Throwback: When Farhan Akhtar called 'possessiveness' the most dangerous thing in marriage

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar recently got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple tied the knot in Khandala and the pictures from the ceremony have been going viral on the internet. In fact, the couple after coming back to Mumbai stepped out to pose for the paps for the first time after becoming Mr & Mrs and it has left everyone in awe. These two lovebirds were dating for a long time before they finally decided to get married. Well, today we came across an old interview of the actor where he had opened up about the secret to a successful marriage.

Talking to Filmfare in 2013, Farhan Akhtar had revealed the most important thing in marriage. Terming ‘trust’ as the most important thing, Farhan revealed that the ability to let go is also crucial. He said that being possessive in a marriage is a dangerous thing. One should give their partner the freedom to be with whom they want to be and it is very crucial along with trust. Well, now after getting divorced from his first wife Adhuna, the actor-director has tied the knot again with Shibani Dandekar.

On Monday, apart from the couple, Farah Khan Kunder and Sajid Khan were also seen arriving for the civil wedding. The paparazzi snapped the duo before entering the premises.

While Farhan and Shibani have not yet shared their first official wedding photos, Pinkvilla got its hands on two photos from the intimate celebration. In the pictures, Shibani can be seen wearing a red mermaid strapless gown and Farhan looked dapper in an all-black suit. In fact, today the first pics from their Mehendi ceremony have also surfaced on the internet where we can see Shibani applying Mehendi to the actor.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar TWIN in their 1st appearance as married couple in Sabyasachi & Anamika Khanna