Tuesday Throwback: When Jacqueline Fernandez confessed that a relationship cannot give her ‘satisfaction’

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the hottest actresses of Bollywood. She has always managed to race the heartbeats of her fans with her looks and her stunning fashion sense. The actress has been in the headlines for the past couple of months both for good and for not so good reasons. Talking about the good reason, she was recently seen in a music video opposite International star Michele Morrone titled ‘Mud Mud Ke’. Now talking about the not so good reason, she was summoned by the ED in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Today we came across a throwback interview of the actress wherein she has opened up about her love life. Talking to Filmfare in 2018, when Jacqueline Fernandez was asked about her love life and if she is keeping it a secret, the actress had replied, “it’s non-existent. I find it funny when people find it hard to believe it. If you’re working till 11 pm every night, where’s the time for a love life? You don’t really go out much. You don’t meet so many people. You socialise but that’s work-oriented. Work has been my priority. Genuinely, I don’t want a distraction. Once in a while, my parents visit me and that makes me feel fine. Otherwise, my work gives me satisfaction. I don’t believe a relationship can give me that much of satisfaction.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in the horror-comedy, Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam. Jacqueline has some really exciting projects lined up for her fans. One of them is Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar and Bachchan Pandey with Akshay as well.

