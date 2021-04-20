Tuesday Transformation: Bhumi Pednekar's drastic weight loss journey in PHOTOS; See how actress shed the kilos

Six years since Bhumi Pednekar made her debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the actress has successfully shed all the kilos and is fitter than she has ever been before.

Several Bollywood actors have time and again gained and lost weight or built muscle to get into the shoes of a specific character. Then there are actors who have undergone a massive physical transformation before they could take their first steps in Bollywood. However, Bhumi Pednekar is one actress who forayed into the film industry as is. Back in 2015, Bhumi made her debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana with Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Given the film script's demand, Bhumi played the role of an overweight girl who gets married to Ayushmann. The film became a box office success and catapulted Bhumi into the spotlight. Now, six years on, the actress has successfully shed all the kilos and is fitter than she has ever been before.

Soon after the release of her first film, Bhumi reportedly lost 21 kgs in a span of four months and made our jaws drops with her stunning transformation. However, the actress had revealed that she never did any sort of crash dieting and in fact believed in balanced meals. Back then, Bhumi also started 'Loose it like Bhumi' series on Instagram which gave an insight into her diet meals and helped her fans and followers adapt a healthier lifestyle. In spirit of Tuesday Transformation, we decided to revisit Bhumi's dedication to fitness and how she continues to maintain it.

Take a look at Bhumi's fabulous transformation:

"Don’t push yourself into a zone where you set unachievable targets for yourself. I was able to lose weight in a happy state of mind because I would not starve myself. Food makes me happy. It’s for the soul," said Bhumi Pednekar.

"I’ve never deprived myself of eating anything I’ve wanted. I had ghee, butter, buttermilk and the only thing I stopped having completely was sugar. But yes, I controlled my carbohydrate intake too."

"I followed my regular diet, exercised portion control and was very particular about not bingeing. I had a cheat meal every five days."

"It sounds fancy but I never went to a dietician or a nutritionist. Till now, it has only been my mother and me. I used Google search and my mother’s vast knowledge on food to lose weight."

"Apart from being physically active, simple home-cooked meal is the most effective way for weight loss. The two of us came up with a diet plan.”

Hasn't Bhumi Pednekar truly aced the fit life? What are your thoughts on her transformation? Let us know in the comments below.

