Tuesday Transformation: How Arjun Kapoor's never say no attitude led him to be the fittest version of himself

If you've ever tried to loose weight, you know that it is never easy and getting rid of unhealthy eating habits is another mountain to conquer. Several Bollywood celebrities over the last few years or before they entered the industry have been successful in losing enormous amounts of weight before their big screen debut. And this is exactly what did.

On today's Tuesday Transformation, we decided to look back on Arjun Kapoor's fitness journey. From an overweight teenager to boasting a ripped physique today, Arjun Kapoor has come a long way and fought several weight-related battles including the army of trolls.

Before entering the film industry, Arjun struggled with obesity and weighed almost 140 kilos. In one of his interviews, the actor had also revealed that he couldn't even manage to run over 10 seconds. He slowly and steadily began his journey and reportedly lost around 50 kg in three years before making his debut in Ishaqzaade.

However, the actor has often been body shamed over the years by social media trolls over his fluctuating weight. Apart from training rigorously, Arjun also made dietary changes and ditched his favourite junk foods. As per reports, during intense workout days, Arjun's breakfast used to consist of 4-6 egg whites, one egg yolk and toast.

For lunch, he used to have Bajra roti or chappatis made of wheat flour along with veggies, a bowl of dal and some chicken. Protein shake was his go to post workout snack and dinner usually consisted of chicken or fish and rice or quinoa.

The Gunday actor also has experimented with a variety of workouts. From crossfit and heavy weight training to muscle training and yoga, Arjun keeps his workouts interesting.

In a personal post in 2019, Arjun Kapoor had also opened up about his struggles with obesity. "It’s been a tough journey for me ever since I was a kid when it comes to my battle with obesity. Everyone has their own struggles I have had and continue to have mine. But the whole point of life is that we fall, we get back up and try again... efforts will pay off eventually if not today then in a week month or even a year."

Well, we have to say we do love Arjun Kapoor's attitude of never giving up!

