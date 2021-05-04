Tuesday Transformation: How Sara Ali Khan inspired fans with her weight loss journey & healthy lifestyle; PICS

Sara Ali Khan is one such actress who is an inspiration for the young generation. The actress went from fat to fit and is now ruling millions of hearts.

Actress Sara Ali Khan is a well-known name and is counted among the fittest actor in the Bollywood industry. She swears by her fitness regime and never misses it. Be it lockdown or her vacation, the actress ensures that she is working out and also shares her pictures of videos on social media. She is an inspiration for many of us who want to shed that extra weight but have no idea. She is also seen as a fitness icon as there was a time when the actress weighed around 96 kgs.

Now she is fit and the past is history. But the Kedarnath actress has never shied away from accepting her weight. She worked a lot and sweats out in the gym to get her dream figure. Her weight loss journey was not easy as she was suffering from PCOD. In one of the interviews to BBC, Sara had said, “I went to Columbia for four years and at the end of the second year, I decided that I really want to act, like I said I have always known, but that realisation coincided with the weigh scale saying that I’m 96 kilos. So, it was a bit difficult. Then it was the senior year of college in America itself that I lost the weight.”

Recently, when she was in Maldives her video of doing a workout with Janhvi Kapoor went viral. Both superstars were seen doing pilates with trainer. Sara does jumping jacks, windmills, high knees, squats and lunges, push-ups and spider steps among others to maintain the body.

Take a look at her journey here:

