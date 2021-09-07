Tuesday Transformation: Kangana Ranaut's metamorphosis as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii will leave you amazed

starrer Thalaivii is managing to keep itself in the headlines ever since it was announced. The film is a biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. And the actress will be seen playing the role of the politician. The trailer of Thalaivii had received an overwhelming response and the fans are also eagerly waiting for the release. The drama helmed by AL Vijay is all set to hit the theatres on September 10. Post its theatrical release it will be shown on OTT.

To note, J Jayalalithaa, who was an actress and politician, had served six times as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The film will be releasing in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages. The movie was supposed to release on April 23 but it had to be postponed owing to the second wave of COVID 19. Later, the makers opted for a September release for Thalaivii. Till now three songs have been released. The film also stars Madhoo Shah, Bhagyashree, Prakash Raj and others besides Kangana and Arvind Swami.

Talking about the film, in this Kangana has changed her looks multiple times and it will not be wrong to say that she has nailed it. Right from actress to politician Jayalalithaa, the actress has done a superb job. She has even undergone major body change to show the later phase of the politician. Here we will take a look at her looks:

Jayalalithaa was a popular actress in the mid-1960s. She had entered the profession to support her family. She appeared in 140 films between 1961 and 1980, primarily in the Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages. In the film, Kangana is also showing the stages of her life. The above image of her young days when she was an actress.

For the film, Kangana has donned different looks. She has shown the transition in her acting time. As the time passed, she had emerged to be one of the most famous actresses.

In 1982, when M.G.R was chief minister, Jayalalithaa had joined the AIADMK. Within few years she became AIADMK propaganda secretary and was elected to the Rajya Sabha. The actress has undergone a massive change for this part of the film.

Kangana has shown how Jayalalithaa was growing in politics even after facing hurdles. She was elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in 1989 as a representative of the Bodinayakkanur constituency.

In the trailer, we saw how Kangana has shown herself as Jayalalithaa. She has gained weight and dressed the way she used to. From makeup to hairstyle-everything is going.

