Tuesday Transformation: Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji to Simmba: All the times he underwent physical change

is known as one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He has proved his mantle from the power-packed performances in the films and has created a place in the hearts of the audience. He made his debut with the film Band Baaja Baaraat which was a hit at the box office and since then, there is no looking back for the actor. Many of his films like Lootera, Bajirao Mastani, have been critically acclaimed. And to reach that perfection in his role, the actor has worked harder. He has taken his process a notch higher and underwent a major physical transformation.

His co-actors and directors have said that he loves to give his hundred percent into the roles that he plays. He can constantly be seen mentioned in the list of the most versatile actors in the country. Right from his debut film to Simmba, one can see his transformation. There are films for which he had to undergo rigorous training to achieve a certain kind of body. As for Padmaavat, he had not only locked himself in a room but also, put on a lot of weight.

But then, for his next film Simmba, he had to bulk himself as he was supposed to look like a heavy, muscle cop. And he succeeded. He trained himself in the gym for a long time and attained the look. But what left his fans shocked was his look in Gully Boy. The film was released just one year after Simmba’s release. For this film, the actor was supposed to look thin. He lost almost 14 kgs. His physical transformation has been jaw-dropping.

And for his upcoming film '83, he had to again achieve a lean physique look. The film is based on India winning the first World Cup and he is essaying the role of Kapil Dev. He was quoted saying to The Indian Express, “I was 86 kg and had to lose weight. Rajiv Mehra at Jivfit and the boys at PodSupply have worked closely to help me. I’m happy with the results.” Special food was prepared to keep him away from Nutella. He has a weakness for it. The film shooting took place in Dharmshala and fans have been eagerly waiting for its release. It will be the couple's first film together after marriage.

