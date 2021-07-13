Tuesday Transformation: Rohit Roy impresses fans from his massive physical transformation

Rohit Roy is a well-known actor in the entertainment industry. He has been part of many hit films and television shows. He was last seen in the film Mumbai Saga which starred John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. The film was released in March this year. But recently, he has left his fans in shock after he shared pictures of his physical transformation on his official Instagram handle. His post received immense love from fans and celebrities also.

He took to Instagram to share a collage of photos and wrote, “Transformations take time… there are not shortcuts… and definitely NO MAGIC PILLS! #staythecourse #journey #fitness #fitnessmotivation #fitnessjourney.” In the photos, he is seen shirtless and shows how he slowly achieved a fit body. Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Kapoor, Sayantani Ghosh, Mohit Malik, and others showered love on his post. They dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Even fans were seen applauding him. One of the users wrote, “Wow”. On Twitter, a fan wrote, “Take a bow master...!! More power to you, stay motivated, and inspire millions.”