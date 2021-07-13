  1. Home
Tuesday Transformation: Rohit Roy impresses fans from his massive physical transformation

Rohit Roy was last seen in the film Mumbai Saga. The film also starred John Abraham and Emran Hashmi in the lead role.
July 13, 2021
Tuesday Transformation: Rohit Roy impresses fans from his massive physical transformation
Rohit Roy is a well-known actor in the entertainment industry. He has been part of many hit films and television shows. He was last seen in the film Mumbai Saga which starred John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. The film was released in March this year. But recently, he has left his fans in shock after he shared pictures of his physical transformation on his official Instagram handle. His post received immense love from fans and celebrities also.    

He took to Instagram to share a collage of photos and wrote, “Transformations take time… there are not shortcuts… and definitely NO MAGIC PILLS! #staythecourse #journey #fitness #fitnessmotivation #fitnessjourney.” In the photos, he is seen shirtless and shows how he slowly achieved a fit body. Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Kapoor, Sayantani Ghosh, Mohit Malik, and others showered love on his post. They dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Even fans were seen applauding him. One of the users wrote, “Wow”. On Twitter, a fan wrote, “Take a bow master...!! More power to you, stay motivated, and inspire millions.”

Take a look at the post here:

As reported by SpotboyE, the actor had said that even after being a part of successful films, he still struggles to find work. But he is not unhappy. “I am extremely content with people appreciating my work,” he was quoted saying. His broth Ronit Roy is also a known actor in the entertainment industry.

Also Read: Rohit Roy 'still numb' as he remembers late Raj Kaushal: Says seeing Mandira Bedi 'like this is heartbreaking'

Credits :Rohit Roy Instagram

