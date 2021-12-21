Tuesday Trivia: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would've starred in Aamir Khan's Raja Hindustani had THIS not happened

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most gorgeous actresses of Bollywood. It is always a visual treat for the fans to see her on the silver screen. Although, she has been away from the glamour world but that has not affected her fan following even a little bit. We all know that Aish was the first runner up in Miss India 1994 beauty pageant as she lost her crown to Sushmita Sen and the same year she went on to win the Miss World crown. But what most of us do not know is that she already had film offers before that.

Yes! You heard that right. In fact, do you remember Aamir Khan starrer Raja Hindustani? The film that won several hearts made Aamir and Karisma Kapoor’s jodi a hit amongst fans. But did you know? This film was first offered to Aishwarya Rai and she had to step out of this film only because she was all set to participate in the Miss India beauty pageant. Talking about this incident to Vogue, Aishwarya Rai said, “Yes, that’s right. I’m often cited as the person who established the beauty pageant-to-films route, but that was not the case with me. I had at least four film offers [before the pageants]. In fact, I decided to participate in Miss India to step back from the film industry for a bit. If I hadn’t taken part in Miss India, Raja Hindustani [1996] would have been my first film.”

Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor starrer Raja Hindustani recently completed 25 years. Karisma had taken to her Instagram handle to reminisce the shooting days of this film.

Meanwhile, talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, she was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi to appear before them in the Panama Papers leak case yesterday. Reportedly she was grilled for almost 5 hours in the same.

