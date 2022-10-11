Tuesday Trivia: As Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 today, Read on to know top 10 movie dialogues of veteran actor
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has turned 80 years old today. Have a look at his top movie dialogues that are remembered and cherished to date.
Known as the Badshah and Shahenshah of the Bollywood film industry, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned a year older today. While his contributions to the Indian film industry cannot be merely jotted down in a few words, one cannot undermine his exemplary talent that is fuelled by the legendary actor’s hard work and determination. He is clearly ruling the hearts of people across generations, including the youth of today.
To add a feather to the hat of his professional career, the Government of India has honoured him with the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 for his contributions to the field of arts. We can safely say that he is the King of the Bollywood film industry.
“A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes.”—This popular quote by the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi fits appropriately to the life of Big B. Check out some of the popular dialogues of the veteran actor.
Deewar (1975) - Aaj mere paas bangla hai, gaadi hai, bank balance hai, kya hai tumhare paas?
Sholay (1975) - Tumhara naam kya hai, Basanti?
Kabhi Kabhie (1976) - Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai, ki zindagi teri zulfon ki narm chhaon mein guzarne paati to shadab ho bhi sakti thi.
Don (1978) - Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin, naamumkin hai.
Silsila (1981) - Main aur meri tanhai, aksar yeh baatein karte hai.
Kaalia (1981) - Hum jahan khade ho jaate hain, line wahi se shuru hoti hain.
Namak Halal (1982) - I can talk English, I can walk English, I can laugh English because English is a very phunny language.
Shahenshah (1988) - Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah.
Sarkar (2005) - Mujhe jo sahi lagta hai main karta hoon, fir chahe wo bhagwan ke khilaaf ho, kanoon ke khilaf ho ya pure system ke khilaaf.
Piku (2015)–Insaan Ka emotion uske motion ke saath juda hua hai
Amitabh Bachchan’s Personal Life
Born on October 11, 1942, Amitabh Bachchan’s life journey is no less than a rollercoaster ride. He was born in Allahabad (present-day Prayagraj) in Uttar Pradesh to Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and social worker Teji Bachchan. He and his family had their own share of struggles with finances. Despite being aware of his struggles, he decided to take a plunge into the Bollywood film industry. With his hardwork and determination, he made a mark in the film industry.
As of date, senior Bachchan has been married to veteran actress and politician Jaya Bhaduri since 1973 and together they have two children; Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Abhishek is married to actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and had been blessed with one child namely Aaradhya. Shweta, on the other hand, is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda and has been blessed with two kids namely Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya.
Big B’s Work Front
On the Work front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in the film Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in lead roles. The film is a massive hit at the box office and has earned over Rs 400 crores at the box office globally. Also, as far as his next film is concerned, he is set to make his debut in Telugu cinema in Project K. This film is being directed by filmmaker Nag Ashwin and will feature actors Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas alongside Big B in lead roles.
