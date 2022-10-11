Tuesday Trivia: As Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 today, Read on to know top 10 movie dialogues of veteran actor

Known as the Badshah and Shahenshah of the Bollywood film industry, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned a year older today. While his contributions to the Indian film industry cannot be merely jotted down in a few words, one cannot undermine his exemplary talent that is fuelled by the legendary actor’s hard work and determination. He is clearly ruling the hearts of people across generations, including the youth of today. To add a feather to the hat of his professional career, the Government of India has honoured him with the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 for his contributions to the field of arts. We can safely say that he is the King of the Bollywood film industry.

“A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes.”—This popular quote by the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi fits appropriately to the life of Big B. Check out some of the popular dialogues of the veteran actor. Deewar (1975) - Aaj mere paas bangla hai, gaadi hai, bank balance hai, kya hai tumhare paas?

Sholay (1975) - Tumhara naam kya hai, Basanti?

Kabhi Kabhie (1976) - Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai, ki zindagi teri zulfon ki narm chhaon mein guzarne paati to shadab ho bhi sakti thi.

Don (1978) - Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin, naamumkin hai.

Silsila (1981) - Main aur meri tanhai, aksar yeh baatein karte hai.

Kaalia (1981) - Hum jahan khade ho jaate hain, line wahi se shuru hoti hain.

Namak Halal (1982) - I can talk English, I can walk English, I can laugh English because English is a very phunny language.

Shahenshah (1988) - Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah.

Sarkar (2005) - Mujhe jo sahi lagta hai main karta hoon, fir chahe wo bhagwan ke khilaaf ho, kanoon ke khilaf ho ya pure system ke khilaaf.

Piku (2015)–Insaan Ka emotion uske motion ke saath juda hua hai