Tuesday Trivia: A biopic on Salman Khan? Here’s what actor has to say

Salman Khan needs no introduction as his decades-long Bollywood career is enough for it. The actor gave several super hit movies including Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Maine Pyar Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrani Bhaijaan, Tere Naam, and others. Lovingly called ‘Bhai’, Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following.

In an interview with Filmfare, Salman had revealed his thoughts on his biopic, if made someday. The actor denied the idea of his biopic being made and said, “My life is already out in the open. I don’t want a film to be made on mine.” In the interview, Salman had also called his Panvel Farmhouse his favourite retreat. He said, “Whenever I don't have work, I am there. It's peaceful and I can do my thing. I work out, swim, paint... It's an open space, like a jungle. I play sports like volley ball, table tennis, cricket, and even fly kites. I go fishing as well. There's a pond.”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman is currently working on the much-awaited movie Tiger 3. The movie is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and will also feature Katrina Kaif in the lead along with Emraan Hashmi playing the lead antagonist. Besides, Salman will also begin shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali next year and will be having a grand entry scene in the movie.

Also, according to the reports in Etimes, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will shoot latter’s sequence in Tiger 3 in June in Mumbai. For those uninformed, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan will be featuring in cameo sequences in each other's films. In June, they will take a break from their respective schedules and focus all their energies on completing the Tiger 3 shoot.

