Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was once rejected to dub a show?

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai is one of the most promising actors who did not only enticed the Indian audiences but has also garnered appreciation for her acting prowess internationally. However, just like many other stars, even Aishwarya had to face rejections during the initial stage of her career. To everyone’s surprise, her rejection story is slightly different. Aishwarya Rai didn’t face rejection for an acting or modelling project. Interestingly, the diva first tried her luck in the dubbing industry.

Yes, you heard it right. Before lifting the Miss World trophy back in 1994, Aishwarya began her career by participating to be a dubbing artist, as reported by Bollywood Life. Apparently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had auditioned to be a voice dubbing artist for a TV show. Unfortunately, she was rejected and then she moved on to partake in the Miss World pageant. After winning the title, Aishwarya was cited as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The victory exposed her to the media world and also garnered her several films, which contributed optimistically to her stellar career.

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been away from celluloid for quite some time, however, a few months ago she took to Instagram to officially announce that her upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan: Part One will hit the silver screens next year. This movie marks Aishwarya’s return after a span of almost 4 years.

She was last seen alongside Anil Kapoor in Atul Manjrekar directed musical comedy, Fanney Khan. With Ponniyin Selvan in her kitty, the actor has now collaborated with ace director Mani Ratnam. Aishwarya Rai will seemingly essay the role of an antagonist in the film which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel.

