Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Alia Bhatt’s 1st co star was Akshay Kumar & NOT Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra?

Alia Bhatt starred as the lead in Student Of The Year that released in 2012. Along with her Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra also were a part of the cast. However, not many know that Akshay Kumar was her first co star and not Varun and Sidharth.
Among the popular names in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt has been able to establish herself with her stellar acts in films like Raazi, Gully Boy, Highway and more. While it is a common belief that Alia made her debut in Student Of The Year with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in 2012, not many know that it was not her first film. In fact, Varun and Sidharth weren’t even Alia’s first co-actors. Yes, in a recent event, Alia and Varun engaged in friendly banter and in the same, it was revealed that Akshay Kumar was her first co-star.

During a live webinar, Varun introduced Akshay as Alia’s first co-star and left everyone smiling. He went onto talk about Alia starring with Akshay in a film even before she worked with him and Sidharth in Student Of The Year. To note, Alia’s first ever Bollywood film was Sangharsh that came out back in 1999. The film starred Alia as a child version of Preity Zinta’s character, Reet Oberoi. The film was helmed by Tanuja Chandra, written by Alia’s dad Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Mukesh Bhatt. 

Hence, Alia’s first co-star was Akshay Kumar in Sangharsh and not Varun and Sidharth in Student Of The Year. Not just this, during the webinar, Varun teased Alia about doing films like Sadak, Highway, Gully Boy that all had titles associated with roads. Hearing this, Akshay added that her next may be titled ‘Nukkad.’ Alia joined in and said that yes, her next is Nukkad with Akshay and they all laughed it off. Well, this camaraderie surely makes us wish to see Akshay and Alia once again on the screen. Meanwhile, Alia will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ranbir Kapoor co-starrer Brahmastra. Apart from this, her film Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt will release on OTT platform.

What are your thoughts about it? Tell us in the comment section. 

Credits :Disney Plus Live event

