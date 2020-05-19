Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Ameesha Patel’s mom Asha also played a part in her debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai?

Ameesha Patel made her debut in 2000 blockbuster Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai with Hrithik Roshan. But, aside from Ameesha, her mom, Asha Patel also was a part of the film. Here’s how.

A film that left the entire nation excited for two debutantes back in 2000 was and Ameesha Patel starrer Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai. The film starred Hrithik and Ameesha and it marked both their debuts in Bollywood. While the Rakesh Roshan directorial had managed to break the box office records back then, it was both debutantes Hrithik and Ameesha who were in the spotlight among the fans. But, did you know that not just Ameesha Patel, even her mom starred in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai?

Yes, as Tuesday Trivia, we take you back in time to share that Ameesha Patel’s mom, Asha Patel also was a part of the 2000 blockbuster film, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. Wondering what part she played? Well, Ameesha’s mom also played a mother in the film but not to her own daughter but to Hrithik Roshan. Yes, as Ameesha’s character goes to New Zealand and bumps into a guy who looks like her dead boyfriend, Raj Chopra, she goes to his house to dig details. That is where we get to see Ameesha’s mom, Asha Patel as Hrithik aka Raj Chopra’s mom.

As per IMDB, one of the lesser-known facts about Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is that Asha Patel played Hrithik’s mom in the film but in real life, she is Ameesha’s mom. Now, you know that not just Ameesha, even her mom was a part of her debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai that managed to bring the spotlight on both Hrithik and Ameesha. The film was a huge success back then and fans loved the endearing chemistry between Hrithik and Ameesha. Meanwhile, in the last season of Bigg Boss 13, Ameesha Patel was a part of a segment where she played the ‘Maalkin’ of the house.

Here are snippets of Ameesha’s mom from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai:

