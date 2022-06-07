Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Ananya Panday forgot her 'Female Debut' award speech? Find out

Ananya Panday is one of the most promising actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She debuted with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2. The movie also stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in key roles and is directed by Punit Malhotra. Since SOTY 2, there is no looking back for Ananya as she has proved her acting mettle in movies such as Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, and others. To note, the actress had received one of the prestigious awards for her first film. She had bagged the Best Female Debut award at that time. However, the actress had revealed that she forgot her debut award speech despite memorising it for years.

While talking to Mumbai Mirror, Ananya said, "I had practiced it so many times, but when I went on stage I forgot everything." She further said, "Winning a Filmfare Black Lady is a big deal for me. My mom was there with me and how I wished dad was there, too. But I gave the trophy to him when I reached home." During the interview, she also revealed that her father Chunky Panday suggested her to place the award in the living room so that everyone could see it.

To note, the actress was on cloud nine after winning the award. Earlier, she shared the snap of the award on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you and grateful."

For those unaware, Ananya was last seen in Sakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. It also featured Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. Ananya received lots of appreciation for her role in the film Gehraiyaan.

Up next, the 23-year-old actress has quite a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. Ananya will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She is currently filming for Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan where she will share screen space with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

