Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Deepika Padukone was about to debut with THIS film alongside Ranbir Kapoor?

Deepika Padukone needs no introduction because her beauty and versatile acting ability are enough for it. Ever since her debut in Bollywood, Deepika has created a niche for herself and made a place for her in the tinsel town. From Chennai Express to Cocktail to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Deepika always proved herself as an actor. Well everybody knows that the 36-year-old actress had made her big Bollywood debut with the 2007 film Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. But do you know our very own Shanti Priya was about to debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Saawariya as she was the first choice for the film.

If things would have gone right, Deepika would be part of Saawariya opposite Ranbir Kapoor. But, later Bhansali decided to sign Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in the movie opposite Ranbir. However, Deepika’s original debut Om Shanti Om and Saawariya got released on the same day in the same year, which was November 09, 2007. Later, Deepika and Bhansali collaborated for back to back three movies and created the history with the appreciation they received. The movies were Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. They both are still considered as one of the best actor-director duos.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the film Gehraiyaan, which is Shakun Batra’s directorial. The movie also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles. The movie will release on February 11, this year on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Videos.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone turns the diva mode on in blazer dress as she promotes Gehraiyaan on Bigg Boss 15