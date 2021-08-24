Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Deepika Padukone was not impressed by Ranveer Singh the first time they met?

and are one of the most powerful and loved couples in Bollywood. They have been trending ever since their dating rumours started and even after marriage, their fan following has only increased. Fans love their chemistry and the way the actor treats his wife. But this was not the case every time. The actress once felt that Ranveer is not her type. Yes, you are reading that right. She had revealed this during a summit of Hindustan Times and left fans in shock.

The Chennai Express actress said, "I was having a conversation with my then agent who had said to me that Ranveer will become a huge star.” But the actress was not sure and believed him to be not her type. The audience gasped in shock. However, later she also said, “I didn’t realise he was a Bombay boy, he was so flawless in that film. I thought he was from Delhi. It’s one of my favourite films of his.” She was talking about his debut film Band Baja Baarat.

Ranveer had debuted from the film in which he played a young man from Delhi. was seen in the lead role.

It is worth mentioning here that Deepika and Ranveer were featured in three films directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. On the work front, both will be next seen in 83 which is a biopic on Kapil Dev. The actress will play his wife. Apart from this, the actor will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The shooting has also started and will be seen in the lead role.

