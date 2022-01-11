Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Dev Anand was one of the first to suspect Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol's relationship?

Through their YouTube series Couple of Things, actress Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol have been sharing peeks into their love tale to the world. Recently, the couple chatted with their family members in the tenth episode of the show and expressed their first impressions of each other. The pair took to Instagram to share the video of their family's first impressions. RJ Anmol's parents and sister Ankita Sood, as well as Amrita Rao's mother and sister Preetika Rao, appeared in the video.

The video started on a positive note as Anmol’s mother shared a sweet accident. She talked about how her family watched Vivah together. "The character of Poonam had such an impact on me. I remember telling Anmol to bring a daughter-in-law just like her.” She then went on to say that she believed Goddess Saraswati blessed her because she got Poonam herself as my daughter-in-law. In fact, Amrita is still renowned for her exceptional portrayal of Poonam’s character in the film, and Jyoti Sood was one of the many who were moved by her character.

Another very intriguing thing that Anmol’s parents mentioned was their unique encounter with the legendary actor Dev Anand.

They disclosed that at a special screening of Jewel Thief in 2009, the veteran actor had sensed that something was going on between Amrita and Anmol. Jyoti, Anmol’s mother reminisced and talked about the blockbuster movie Jewel Thief’s special screening. “Jewel Thief ki screening pe ye hua tha ki hum door khade huye dekh rahe the jab Dev Saab ke paas Amrita aayi apne purse aur unka autograph lerahi thi. Toh Dev saab ko bhi shaq hua tha,” her mother recalled. She also added that Dev Anand told Anmol that something was going on and he could feel it. “We were also watching them. I said, 'It's true Dev sir has a keen sight’,” Jyoti said.

After dating for numerous years, Amrita and Anmol got hitched in 2016 and had their first child Veer in 2020. Now, after over a decade of togetherness, the two embarked on a small project 'Couple of Things' to narrate their unique love story to the world.

