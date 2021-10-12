Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Kajol was doubtful while shooting for song ‘Mere Khwabon Mein’?

Blockbuster hit film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is still very much fresh in the minds of the people. The film which broke many records was one of the most popular romantic dramas of the century. The 1995 release is not only famous for Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's crackling chemistry but also because of the melodious album. When talking about 90s classic songs, no one can miss songs from the film. But did you know that Kajol was doubtful when shooting for the iconic song 'Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye'?

As mentioned in the website Bollywood presents, actress Kajol was very hesitant about doing the song Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye. In the song, she has to wear a towel which she felt was not appropriate. But director Aditya Chopra assured her they would handle the song gracefully. And when the song was out, it became a hit. Everyone loved it. To add more, Kajol’s white skirt was also cut on the set by ace designer Manish Malhotra and his team. Initially, the skirt was long but Aditya Chopra was not happy and eventually, it became shorter.

The song was written by Anand Bakshi and he had to write it 24 times. 'Mere Khwabon Mein' was the very first track that was recorded for 'DDLJ'.

It is worth mentioning here that Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year. It won 10 Filmfare Awards—the most for a single film—and the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

