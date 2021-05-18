Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hail Mushkhil title derived its name from a 1956 song?

While Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's casting excited fans and movie buffs across the globe, the film's music was a big winner too. But did you know that the film's title is actually derived from a 1956 song?

Over the course of last two decades, has given Indians and Bollywood movies buffs several characters to reminisce and cherish. From K3G's Poo played by Kareena Kapoor Khan to My Name is Khan's Rizwan Khan played by . Fans have fallen in love with these bigger than life stories of love, heartbreak and grandeur. After directing some superhit films in the early aughts, Karan focused on producing films and returned with directing Student of the Year in 2012 followed by a short in Bombay Talkies.

The filmmaker put on the director's hat in 2016 when he decided to direct Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. While Karan was returning to direction after a long time, he managed to take everyone by surrprise when he announced the film's cast. A casting coup of sorts, Karan managed to bring together A-listers , , and together.

While the casting excited fans and movie buffs across the globe, the film's music was a big winner too. But did you know that the film's title is actually derived from a 1956 song? Yes, you heard that right. Karan wrote the film's script when he was out of India and managed to finish the screenplay in a matter of just one month. And during the writing process, a 50s Hindi song inspired Karan to give the film its title Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

If you're wondering which song we are talking about, it is the iconic song "Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan" from the 1956 Dev Anand starrer C.I.D. For the unversed, the song begins with the legendary and late actor Johnny Walker singing, "Ae dil hai mushkhil jeena yaha, zara hat ke, zara bach ke, yeh hai Bombay meri jaan.."

Even though Ae Dil Hai Mushkil did not impress critics, the film was a commercial box office success as it raked in close to Rs 160 crore at the domestic box office.

