Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Katrina Kaif wanted to play THIS role of Alia Bhatt?

Katrina Kaif needs no formal introduction. She is one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She has cemented her spot as one of the top actresses in the country today. From Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Bang Bang, Ek Tha Tiger to Welcome, Namastey London, the actress is winning the hearts of her fans. However, once in an interview, Katrina revealed one character she would have loved to play, had it been offered to her and it was none other than Alia Bhatt's Sakina from the movie Gully Boy.

Earlier, in an interview with Zoom, Katrina revealed one character she would love to play or wished it had been offered to her. She said, "I liked Alia's role in Gully Boy. That was a lot of fun. It looked like it'll be a lot of fun." During the interview, Kat also showered praises on Alia for her role of Sakina in the movie. For those unaware, Alia had received lots of appreciation for the portrayal of Sakina in the movie. In addition to this, when Gully Boy was released, Katrina had praised Alia on social media. She had taken to her Instagram story and poured her heart out saying, "You light up the screen. Words fall short to describe you". To note, Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar and also stars Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles.

Talking about Katrina Kaif's professional career, she will next be seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The horror-comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and will release on Novemeber 04 this year. She also has Tiger 3 alongside Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan. The film will hit theaters on Eid 2023. Apart from this, she also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Recently, Katrina took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures of her with director Sriram Raghavan and co-star Vijay as they can be seen busy with the rehearsals.

Also, Katrina and Alia will share screen space in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. The movie also stars Priyanka Chopra and marks Farhan's comeback to direction after a decade. The film will go on floors soon.

