Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Kiara Advani once had a fan moment with Salman Khan? Deets inside

Salman Khan needs no introduction as his over three decades of Bollywood career is enough for it. The actor gave several super hit movies including Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrani Bhaijaan, Tere Naam, and others. He is amongst the most lovable actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood and has a massive fan following across the country. Adding to the list of his fans is Bollywood diva Kiara Advani. The actress had once recalled her fan moment with the Tiger Zinda Hai actor at the age of 17. She had met Salman on the sets of a film at Mehboob Studio and was left dumbstruck, the first time she saw him.

Earlier in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kiara said, ‘’Salman was sitting outside his vanity van, waiting to be called for a shot. I was 17 then and my mom nudged me to greet him. She was shocked when I didn’t say a word. I was struck dumb, literally! I already knew him, but the aura around him was so strong.’’ The diva also further shared how Salman made her comfortable when her mother and the superstar shared stories from her childhood. "I just stood there, gawking," she added.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be reuniting with Katrina Kaif in the film Tiger 3. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and is backed by Yash Raj Films. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is ready to roar in cinemas on Eid 2023, which is April 21. Apart from this, Salman also has movies like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, GodFather, Ved, and No Entry Mein Entry.

Talking about Kiara Advani, she was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo. Next, she will be seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. She also has Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also is shooting for a film with Ram Charan.

