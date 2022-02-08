Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Lata Mangeshkar was not only a foodie but a great cook too?

The entire nation is still mourning the loss of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. She passed away in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on February 6 and was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to many Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and others, everyone paid their last respects to the late singer. Now, that she is no more with us, her near and dear ones are sharing sweet memories of Lata. One of the memory that the author of Lata Mangeshkar: In Her Own Voice, Nasreen Kabir shared was that the late singer was a great cook.

Yes! Not many of you must be knowing but Lata Mangeshkar was also a big foodie. In a recent interview with India Today, Nasreen Kabir shared that once the singing legend had cooked her a meal. She had made chicken curry in London and it was delicious. Nasreen recalls having curry, dal, rice. Nasreen Kabir also recalled her last conversation with Lata Mangeshkar. She revealed that she last spoke to the Nightingale of India on her birthday in September 2021.

Sharing the details of the conversation, Nasreen Kabir said that it was very short because she did not want to disturb her. Nasreen was in London at that time and had called on Lata’s phone. Revealing further about the conversation, Nasreen said, “Just as I was about to say goodbye, she said to me in English - 'How are you?', which I thought was very sweet. And I said I was alright and I told her I was coming to India soon and I said, I hope to see you. She said yes. And that was the last time I spoke to her."

