Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Sara Ali Khan wanted to act in THIS hit film of Kriti Sanon?

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses in the industry. She has proved her acting mettle in movies such as Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, Simmba, and others. In addition to this, she is a travel junkie too. As she enjoys a massive fan following on social media, the actress also gives glimpses of her vacation pictures and videos on it and gives major travel goals to her followers. Earlier, in an interview, the Pataudi Princess had revealed one movie which she wanted to do and it is of none other than Kriti Sanon.

While talking to ETimes, Sara Ali Khan revealed that she wanted to do the film Mimi after watching it and added, "What Kriti Sanon did in Mimi was beautiful". She also talked about working in Atrangi Re and what gravitated her towards the film. "Didn’t take more than knowing that Aanandji wanted to make a film with me. But when I heard the script, I was blown away. Anandji has a knack of making stories that are simple, yet complicated. I am privileged to be a part of ‘Atrangi Re’," said Sara Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pinkvilla recently reported that Sara Ali Khan will be doing a film based on the 1942 Quit India movement. While crucial character details of the project are under wraps, we have learned that Sara will be the project's lead which will be directed by Ek Thi Dayan's Kanan Iyer. The patriotic film, however, will not be heading for the big screen. Word is that the film is being made for the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video and backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

In addition to this, the Kedarnath actress will star next in Laxman Utekar's untitled project opposite Vicky Kaushal. The movie will mark her first project with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. Apart from that, she will also feature in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, which is helmed by Pawan Kirpalani.

