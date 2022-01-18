Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Sridevi had stopped talking to Boney Kapoor for 6-8 months after his proposal?

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi were one of the most iconic pairs of Bollywood in their time. Their love affair had grabbed all the limelight and they often made it to the headlines. In fact, their love story is such that it is still being talked about. Even though Sridevi is not with us anymore, her memories still live in our hearts. Today, her hubby Boney took a trip down memory lane as he shared a throwback pic of his lovely wife and it became the talk of the town. Remembering this lovely pair, today we are sharing an interesting throwback interview wherein Boney revealed that when he expressed his love to Sridevi, she had stopped talking to him for 6-7 months.

Yes, you heard that right! Talking to Filmfare, Boney Kapoor had revealed that he had fallen in love with Sridevi and initially it remained one-sided. Once Boney was supposed to meet Sridevi and his mother for lunch along with the filmmaker’s friend and his wife but unexpectedly, the actress’ mom fell unwell and dropped out at the last moment. This was the first time that Sridevi has stepped out without a family member. After lunch, when Boney was dropping her back home, he expressed his love to the actress after which she got angry. The filmmaker revealed that the late actress had stopped talking to him for 6-8 months after that.

Boney further revealed that even on the sets she remained aloof. Then, the serial bomb blasts happened in Mumbai in March 1993 and during that time Sridevi would put up at the Hotel Sea Rock. It was after this incident that Boney had insisted the actress’ mom to ask her to shift at his place. Sometime around March 1994, Sridevi’s mother fell ill for which Boney made frequent trips to Chennai and his relationship with Sridevi grew normal again. It was while her mum’s treatment was going on that the actress started falling for Boney.

