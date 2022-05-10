Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Vicky Kaushal almost skipped Uri: The Surgical Strike?

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood. He rose to fame with his portrayal of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike. Since then, there is no looking back for him and he has proved his acting mettle in several movies such as Raazi, Masaan, and Sardar Udham among others. But did you know that Vicky almost skipped his debut movie Uri: The Surgical Strike? Read further to know more about his reason and who convinced him to do the movie.

In an interview with Film Companion, Vicky said, “Uri was something I was gonna skip. In the middle of shooting Raazi, I read the film, maybe I was tired, I went to work next day not feeling connected to it." He further revealed that his dad convinced him to take it up. Vicky said that his dad found the script and read it and told him that it will be the biggest mistake if he didn't do it. “I asked for more time. Read the script again. And got really excited to do it,” he added. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike also starred Yami Gautam.

On the personal front, Vicky got married to actress Katrina Kaif in December last year. The couple is currently vacationing in New York. On Monday, he shared a picture of him walking on the streets with Kat as he kept his arms around her shoulder. He captioned the pic as “sweet rush”. Katrina too shared a few romantic photos. Sharing these snaps, the actress wrote, “The Home of EVERYTHINGGGGGG, my favourite place ever Bubby’s.”

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the 2021 film Sardar Udham. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky has many interesting films in their pipeline. The actor has Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film that also stars Sara Ali Khan, an untitled film with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, Sam Bahadur, and Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal give their fans ‘sugar rush’ on a Monday morning with latest PICS