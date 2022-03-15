Tuesday Trivia: Did you know THIS was the moment when Soni Razdan realised Alia Bhatt is going to be an actor?

Alia Bhatt is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood. She entered into the entertainment industry with the 2012 film Student of the Year and since then, never looked back. She has proved her acting prowess in several movies such as Highway, Raazi, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, and others. Currently, the actress is basking in the success of her latest flick Gangubai Kathiawadi and her portrayal of Gangubai is liked by many. Speaking of this, it would not be wrong in saying that Alia Bhatt is made for the entertainment industry and her mother Soni Razdan would agree.

In an interview with journalist Barkha Dutt, Soni Razdan revealed the exact moment when she realised that her darling daughter is going to be an actor one day. She shared an anecdote when Alia was only two and half years or three years old and spoke to her mother in a way in the supermarket that she would not normally do at her house. She said that Alia was conscious of people around her and was actually doing a performance to buy chocolate. Her cute stunt made everyone look at her and they were in awe of her cuteness.

“It was the moment of understanding for me that I realized that she got a gene in her which I don’t think she can help, it’s there…That was the moment when I realized that she is going to be an actor,” concluded Soni Razdan.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra. The movie marks her first collaboration with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from this, Alia also has RRR with Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn in her kitty. She will also be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.

