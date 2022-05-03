Tuesday Trivia: Did you know why Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli kept their wedding under wraps? Find out

Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are one of the most adorable couples. They tied the knot in 2017 in Italy in an intimate ceremony and kept it under the wraps. It was only attended by their close family members and friends. Later, they threw a bash for their industry friends. Once, Anushka talked about her wedding and revealed the reason to keep it under the wraps.

While speaking to Filmfare, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress said that they wanted to keep it genuine and did not want it to be ‘adulterated’ or touched by anything that would remind them that they are celebrities. She added, “We were with our parents and siblings who sacrificed a lot for us, our closest friends who supported us through the worst. If we’d allowed it to become public in any way, we would be reminded of our public standing and we did not want that.”

The actress also said that they just their wedding to be like two people in love. “We never counted for who we were publicly when we fell in love. Our beings fell in love. We wanted to feel that purity at our wedding. That’s why we kept it close to our hearts and kept it away from anything.” She concluded by saying that her wedding was surreal.

On May 01, Anushka celebrated her 34th birthday. Virat penned an endearing message for her on social media and wrote, “"Thank god you were born. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around" To which, Anushka reacted to Virat's post and commented: "Stole my words and my heart (CHEEESSSSYYYYY).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is gearing up for her comeback film. She will be soon seen in Chakda Xpress, in which she will essay the role of Indian cricketer, Jhulan Goswami, on the silver screen. She was last seen in the 2018 film, Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Virat, on the other hand, is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022.

