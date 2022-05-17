Tuesday Trivia: Did you know why Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh kept a ‘no-phone policy’ at their wedding?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved and adored couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. They tied the knot in November 2018 after several years of dating. It was an intimate but dreamy ceremony in Italy and was attended by close friends and family members. The Om Shanti Om actress held a ‘no phone policy’ at the ceremony. Back in 2018, she revealed the reason behind it during an interview with Filmfare. She also said that privacy is secondary to keeping this policy.

During the interview, she said, The reason we asked our guests not to have cell phones was because we wanted them to be present at the moment. Usually, everyone is on their cell phones, capturing the moment." She further mentioned that the guests were more than thankful for it as they truly enjoyed the ceremony without cell phones.

Deepika further added, “ Every single guest, I kid you not, is so thankful. People who’ve never danced in their lives were on the dance floor. People who’ve never tasted alcohol were tasting wine. That’s how free people were. They were emotionally present there and they didn’t have any choice but to talk to each other.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhariya Karwa. Next, she will be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for Yash Raj Films' action film Pathaan which also features John Abraham in the lead. Apart from this, the actress also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and Project K co-starring Prabhas in the pivotal role.

In other news, Deepika is part of the renowned Cannes Film Festival. This year, the actress is part of the film festival as a jury member along with other prestigious personalities of the entertainment industry across the world. The 11-day festival is slated to begin on May 17 and run through till May 28. She is also expected to walk the red carpet for all 10 days.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone shares a sneak peek of her journey as she arrives for the film festival; WATCH