Tuesday Trivia: Do you know Alia Bhatt’s alternate career choice? Find out

Alia Bhatt became a household name ever since her stint as Shanaya in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. The actress has proved her acting mettle in movies such as Highway, Raazi, Dear Zindagi, and others. Currently, the actress is basking in the success of her latest flick Gangubai Kathiawadi and her portrayal of Gangubai is liked by many. Speaking of this, her fans cannot imagine Alia in any alternative career rather than being in the entertainment industry. However, the Gully Boy actress had once revealed her alternative career option.

In an interview with Vogue, Alia Bhatt said, “I think I would Master in Organisation. I am so obsessed about organising. I love making plans.” She had also revealed her last meal on earth if she could pick and said that she'd make it count. Alia said, “I’ll eat something super, super unhealthy—a burger and a pizza and a big chocolate dessert with some extra chocolate.” To note, Alia Bhatt had shed some 16 kgs to fit in the role of Shanaya for Student of the Year and was selected among 400 odd girls.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt is currently dating Ranbir Kapoor and has never shied away from showing her love for her boyfriend. The duo will share the screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra. On the work front, Alia also has RRR with Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn in her kitty. The release was postponed because of the rising COVID-19 cases. She will also be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.

