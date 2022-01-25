Tuesday Trivia: Do you know Deepika Padukone wants to play THIS royal persona on screen?

Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular and successful actors in the current times in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Over her career spanning over a decade, Deepika has delivered some exceptional performances on the silver screen, thereby giving cinema-lovers proof of her acting mettle. From Mastani in Bajirao Mastani and Rani Padmaavati in Padmaavat to Veronica in Cocktail and Tara in Tamasha, Deepika has showcased her range as an actor time and again. Although she has played the role of a queen, in 2018, she shared that she wants to play another royal personality in a biopic. Can you guess who?

In 2018, At a roundtable conference with Rajeev Masand, actresses were asked which person, living or dead, they would kill to play on screen. After giving it some thought, Deepika, who was part of the panel, replied that she has always been fascinated by Princess Diana. She said, "I was just obsessed with Diana. Just the way she was with people. I can watch her videos over and over again, especially those when she is interacting with people who have come to see her. I can't even explain it. I was shattered when that news broke. I have never cried for anyone else but I cried for her. I feel a strange connection with her. I feel like I know her without even having to meet her."

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in the sports drama, ’83 where she essayed the role of Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Dev. She will soon be featuring in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. Apart from this, Deepika has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the pipeline.