Tuesday Trivia: Do you know how Shah Rukh Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan aced the sword fights in film Asoka?

Actor is the king of Bollywood. He has given many hits at the box office and his romantic films are still a charmer. Fans love his romantic dialogues and are a huge fans. Well, apart from this the actor has played some serious roles and done historical films too. Like Asoka which was based on early life of emperor Asoka. He belongs to the Maurya dynasty. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. However, apart from them, South superstar Ajith Kumar, Hrishita Bhatt, and Danny Denzongpa were also seen in the film.

Recently, Red Chillies Entertainment took to its Instagram handle and shared a collage of pictures featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Their fight scene can also be seen in the picture. The caption reads, “Ever wonder how did Asoka’s sword fights look so authentic and believable? It’s because @iamsrk and @kareenakapoorkhan underwent months of training to learn the art.” The film includes a lot of sword scenes and both have aced them pretty well. As the actor was seen as emperor and how he made his bloody conquest of the Kalinga.

It was after this war only Asoka realised that war is not in favour of people well being and he embraced Buddhism. He then left the war and threw away his sword in the water.

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Pathan which also stars and John Abraham. Kareena will be next seen Laal Singh Chaddha co starring . The shooting of the film is going on.

