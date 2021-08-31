Tuesday Trivia: Do you know Rajkummar Rao had asked Abhishek Banerjee to smile in a particular way for Stree?

Rajkummar Rao, starrer horror-comedy ‘Stree’ is one of the most successful films. It is still fresh in the minds of the audience. But apart from the lead actors, the film also marked great performances by Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. They were seen in pivotal roles. Banerjee, who essayed the role of Jaana, feels that this film change his fate. The drama was directed by debutant Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj & D.K.

Although Banerjee was not seen in the lead role he impressed the audience with his innocent smile. His 'cute smile' went on to become a trademark in the movie. But there is an interesting story behind his smile and actor Rajkummar played a huge role in it. As the film today marks three years, Abhishek revealed an interesting story about the film. He revealed that his smile was not planned and it was spontaneous. He was encouraged by Rajkummar to continue using it throughout the film.

Stree was released on 31 August 2018. It received high critical acclaim for the performances of the actors. It emerged as a major critical and commercial success. The film received 10 nominations at the Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Director for Kaushik, Best Actor for Rao, and Best Supporting Actor for Tripathi and Khurrana. The film is the first installment followed by Roohi (2021) and Bhediya (2022).

The film is about a witch who abducts men at night when they are alone and only leaves their clothes behind. The residents of a town named Chanderi believe in the spirit of an angry woman. How Rajkummar, Shraddha, Pankaj Tripathi and others save the city from her.

