Tuesday Trivia: Do you know what terrifies Shah Rukh Khan the most? Find out

Badshah of Bollywood- Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction as his decades-long acting career is enough for it. He has several super hit movies to his credit including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Devdas, Om Shanti Om, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and so many more. He enjoys a massive fan following who swear by his acting skills, expressions, and romance. No doubt why SRK has a huge female fan following. In an interview with Filmfare, Shah Rukh Khan had once revealed what terrifies him the most.

During the interview, he said, “A mediocre actor. I'm scared that after 30 years people might say, "Shah Rukh was okay. He was sweet; not too bad nor too good." Or, "He was a pin-up boy"- which I'm not. And that they will talk about my dimples. I’d be quite disappointed if people remembered me only for my dimples.” Shah Rukh had also opened up on his idea of a perfect day and said that it should begin at two in the afternoon and should end by five in the morning. He also said that his favourite song is Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, Ke Dil Abhi Bhara Nahi.

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan’s professional career, he was last seen in the 2018 film Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He will be next seen in the film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan will release on January 25, next year. The cast is currently shooting in Spain for the movie.

