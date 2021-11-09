Tuesday Trivia: Farah Khan once said she threw up every time Shah Rukh Khan took shirt off on Om Shanti Om set

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om have completed 14 years today. The film, which was released today i.e. November 9, was a super hit at the box office. It ruled the hearts of its audience. Deepika's popularity increased after this film. Well, today she is trending also on Twitter as she also completed 14 years in the industry. The film was directed by Farah Khan and co-written by Mayur Puri and Mushtaq Shiekh. The film also starred Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, Kirron Kher, Bindu Desai and Javed Sheikh in supporting roles

But do you know Farah Khan had once said that she used to throw up in a bucket every time SRK took his shirt off. The actor was sported in six-pack abs for the first time in the film. In an interview with Film Companion in 2017, she said that she got pregnant during the final schedule of Om Shanti Om and the shoot Dard-E-Disco was still left. Om Shanti Om featured cameos by as many as 31 Bollywood stars in the song Deewangi. The song featured stars such as Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan and several others.

The film story is based across a three-decade span. Deepika Padukone also took to her Instagram stories and shared a montage of video from the film.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in Pathan which also stars Deepika and John Abraham. The shooting is on hold currently owing to Aryan Khan’s drug raid controversy.

