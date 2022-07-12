Tuesday Trivia: Here's how film 'Mimi' changed Kriti Sanon's process of picking up roles

Kriti Sanon is one of the most promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She made her debut with the 2014 film Heropanti co-starring Tiger Shroff and since then, there is no looking back for her. Kriti enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she treats her fans with some amazing videos and photos. The actress was last seen in the film Mimi and received lots of appreciation for her role. To note, Mimi also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a key role and is directed by Laxman Utekar.

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Kriti Sanon talked about Mimi and how it changed her process of picking up roles. While speaking to the news portal, the actress said that after Mimi, there are some films that feel like a cakewalk to her. However, they used to excite her earlier but now she does not want to take them anymore. She then said, "When you get an opportunity to do so much in a film you start craving for that feeling and experience. A movie like this doesn’t come your way very often. So, as an actor, you have to tell yourself that you are not going to get these kinds of roles all the time. You need to balance it out by doing films of all genres."

Kriti further added, "There could be projects that are challenging in different ways; for example, when I’m doing an action film, it is also something that I’ve never done before. In Ganapath or Adipurush, the aura and the weight of the character that I’m playing is exciting for me."

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in magnum opus mythological drama 'Adipurush' with S0outh superstar Prabhas. The film is directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut. Apart from Adipurush, Kriti has some interesting films lined up. She will be next seen in Ganpath-Part 1 with Tiger Shroff. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas this year. Also, she is reuniting with her Luka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan on Shehzada, and her Dilwale co-star, Varun Dhawan, on Bhediya.

