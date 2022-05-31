Tuesday Trivia: Here's what Kiara Advani has to say about working with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been rumoured to be dating each other for a while now. From their onscreen chemistry as Vikram Batra and Dimple in their film Shershaah to their off-screen equation, everything about Sidharth and Kiara make the headlines every now and then. Although Sidharth and Kiara are yet to make their relationship official, their frequent hangouts speak volumes about their bond. Earlier, Kiara in an interview with Filmfare spoke about working with Sidharth for the first time.

Kiara on working with Sidharth

The actress said that before working in Shershaah, she used to think Sidharth as a good-looking and fun person. "But working with him I realised that there is a side of him which he doesn't show to a lot of people or even if he does, I think that is yet to be explored by people who have not worked with him. He's passionate as an actor and as a film artiste because I know he dreams of directing, making, producing film. And I feel that he is very close to that because of his understanding of cinema and because he has worked as an AD. There are very few actors who are so driven and he is extremely focused on the set. He is not someone faffing about behind the monitor, chatting and chilling. He's fun on the set but he constantly likes to have an acting coach with him. They'd just jam together during the breaks and add certain nuances. I really thought he was just a pretty face before," said Kiara.

Kiara & Sidharth’s professional front

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sidharth is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s much talked about cop drama Indian Police Force. On the other hand, Kaira is currently basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Next, she is gearing up for the release of Raj Mehta’s directorial JugJugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan. The movie will be hitting the screens on June 24 this year.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra visits rumoured GF Kiara Advani's sets to meet her; PHOTOS