Tuesday Trivia: Here's why Ranbir Kapoor feels Alia Bhatt is an overachiever

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most adored and sweetest couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. They got married in April this year after a few years of dating. It was an intimate affair in Mumbai and was only attended by family members and a few close friends. The two have often spoken about each other on various occasions. Earlier, in an interview, Ranbir Kapoor had talked about his then-girlfriend Alia Bhatt and their equation during the lockdown period.

While talking to Rajeev Masand, the Sanju actor called Alia an overachiever and said, "My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is -- from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her".

Meanwhile, talking about Ranbir and Alia's work front, they will be sharing the big screen first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in key roles. Brahmastra’s trailer was launched recently and fans have been going gaga over it. The first part of the trilogy will release on September 09 this year.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh and she is also currently shooting for her big Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone' in London. She will be seen with Hollywood actress Gal Gadot.

Talking about Ranbir, he has Shamshera under his umbrella, whose poster was leaked a few days ago. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in key roles and will hit theaters on July 22, 2022.

