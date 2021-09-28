Tuesday Trivia: Ranbir Kapoor does not have any nick name unlike Kareena Kapoor, Karisma & Riddhima

is one of the most handsome actors in Bollywood. The actor is more popular for his link-up with actresses than his films. He has been part of many films and also delivered hit too at the Box Office. However, it’s been a long time that we have seen it on screen. Well, today he is celebrating his birthday. He was spotted at the Jodhpur airport with for the birthday celebration. Wishes are coming in on social media.

On his birthday, we have brought some unknown fact about him. The Kapoor family is famous for having unique nicknames. They love to keep funny like Chintu, Bebo, Lolo. But do you Ranbir is the only child in the Khandaan who does not have any nickname. Yes, you are reading right. He does not have and is fondly called ‘baba’ by his family. This is strange but the actor enjoys it. Well, his full name is Ranbir Raj Kapoor, which is inspired by the name of his legendary grandfather Raj Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor is a foodie and loves his mother Neetu Singh’s bhindi, jungle mutton. It is a well-known fact that he loves football. On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Jagga Jasoos which was released in 2017. The film starred and him in the lead role. It received a mixed response from the audience. His next upcoming films are Shamshera and Brahmastra. Both are releasing next year. Shamshera's release date is announced but Brahmastra is yet to be announced. He will be seen with Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

