Tuesday Trivia: Sea facing villa surrounded by many children is what Ranveer Singh wants for his retirement

Ranveer Singh is one of the most energetic and entertaining actors Bollywood has ever got. Be it performing in the films or in front of the audience, the actor never fails from surprising his fans. The buzz fail to die ever since he tied the knot with Deepika Padukone. The couple together not only looks beautiful but also very strong. Common on, he is after all called ‘Husband of the century’. Ranveer has always accepted the challenges life has thrown at him and never shies away from it.

Well, do you know he had once revealed his retirement plan too? At the peak of his career, who thinks about retirement but our Gully Boy thinks and has planning also. In a conversation with Grazia magazine, the actor said, “I’d like a sea-facing villa in Goa with a swimming pool where I can cook, paint, watch movies and do yoga. And I’d like to be surrounded by my many children.” A perfect one what say. On this note, this is not the first time, he has spoken about children.

Recently, during his TV debut The Big Picture, he revealed that he has been shortlisting names for his future baby. In the promo, Ranveer said, “Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gai hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge. Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na. Mai to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe bus meri life set ho jae (You guys know I am married and will have kids in next two or three years. Bro, your sister-in-law (Deepika) was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos daily and tell her ‘give me one baby like this one, my life will be set').

Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in the film 83 which is based on former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. The actress will be playing his on-screen wife’s role. Apart from this, the actor also has Rocky Aur Rani ki Kahani co starring Ali Bhatt in his kitty.

