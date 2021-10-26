Tuesday Trivia: Shah Rukh Khan’s nickname in school was Mail Gaddi for THIS reason

Tuesday Trivia: Shah Rukh Khan's nickname in school was Mail Gaddi for THIS reason
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is going through a tough time after his son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. His bail plea will be heard today in the Bombay High Court. Many fans have dropped support messages for the actor outside his house Mannat. Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the hearts of his fans for a very long time. The curiosity of knowing about him will never end. Fans want to know many things about him. But do you know Shah Rukh Khan’s nickname in school?

In a throwback interview with Filmfare, the actor revealed his nickname during his schooling days and it was Mail Gaadi. Yes, you read that right! He also shared the reason. “Mail gaadi, because I used to run very fast, like an ex­press train. It was also because my hair used to stand out in front,” he was quoted saying. In the interview, he also said, "I've troubled many of my teachers. I once convinced my chemistry teacher to give me good marks by telling her I was like her son. Once, when we had a new teacher, I 'fainted' and the other kids convinced him that if he didn't give me his shows, I'd die.”

Well, you will be surprised to know that the actor does not like to wear slippers and have a lot of moles on the right side of the body.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in ‘Pathan’. Siddharth Anand's directorial will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The actor will also be seen making some special appearances in films like Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reportedly.

