Tuesday Trivia: Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om 'king of the world' dialogue was inspired from THIS iconic film.

has enthralled us multiple times over the last few decades. From relatable characters to larger than life romance, SRK has truly lived up to the name of King Khan.

In Om Shanti Om, Shah Rukh Khan's reincarnation drama with was a blockbuster at the box office. However, there was one dialogue apart from 'Ek Chutki Sindoor' that stood out and it was SRK's monologue in a drunken state. In that scene, SRK's character pretends to win an award as he holds a bottle in his hand and says, "I feel like the king of the world."

Turns out, this dialogue was reportedly inspired from an iconic film. In the 1997 classic Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio's iconic scene involved him standing on the further most point of the Titanic and screaming, "I'm the king of the world." The film went on to do massive box office business with director James Cameron winning an Oscar for his work.

When he won the Best Director award for Titanic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, in his acceptance speech, James said, "I don’t know about you but I’m having a really great time. Every director that ever stood up here had a cast to thank. I had a killer cast. Mom, Dad, there’s no way that I can express to you what I’m feeling right now. My heart is full to bursting, except to say I am the king of the world’."

While James Cameron took a leaf from his own film, looks like Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue was an epic inspiration.

