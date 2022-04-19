Tuesday Trivia: Suhana Khan REVEALS the moment when Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri realised her seriousness for acting

Shah Rukh Khan’s darling daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s directorial ‘The Archies’. Apart from her, the movie also marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. ‘The Archies’ which is based on the popular comic series went on the floors on April 18 and the news was shared by producer Reema Kagti on social media.

Even before her debut announcement, Suhana Khan has always been in the limelight. Back in 2018, during her interview with Vogue, the 21-year-old revealed the exact moment when her mom Gauri Khan, and dad Shah Rukh Khan realised that she is serious about acting. Suhana said, “I don’t think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I’d do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest.” To note, in the play, Suhana was the only female character who appeared on the stage.

Speaking about her upcoming movie ‘The Archies’, director Zoya Akhtar had announced the project in November last year. The media reports also suggested that the film will be shot in Ooty and the surrounding hill stations. Meanwhile, there has been a buzz that Agastya will be seen playing the role of Archie Andrews in the movie, while Khushi and Suhana will be seen as Betty and Veronica.

