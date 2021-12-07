Tuesday Trivia: Vicky Kaushal may be an Iron Man in disguise & this funny childhood episode is proof

Two names that are everywhere are that of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Be it social media, news channels or websites, all are filled with updates from the big wedding of these two stars. Every fan is eagerly waiting for the two to tie the knot and share the first glimpse of them as Mr and Mrs. Well, we have been keeping you updated about every update from the big fat Indian wedding. The bride and groom-to-be reached Six Senses Fort late at night and from today the pre-wedding festivities will begin. Before Vicky becomes a married man, we have an interesting tale from his childhood to share. The actor had once swallowed a screw.

Yes! You heard that right. While interacting with Neha Dhupia on her show No Filter Neha, Vicky Kaushal had narrated a funny incident from his childhood. He revealed that he had even gotten a slap from his mother to do so. He said, "I was a child, I was in school. I was in Punjab for my summer vacation. It was my mother, me and my little brother, and there, the electricity went very often. I still remember it was a Saturday evening. I was playing with a screw and she was right there. I was playing with it, trying to lick it and taste the metal. All this is happening in the dark... And when the batti came on, I just swallowed it! And everyone is happy that the lights are back, and I'm like ‘Mom!’ and she's like ‘Haan’. And I'm like, ‘Maine screw kha liya.’ She got so mad, she gave me a jhapad saying ‘Koi khane wali cheez hoti hai?’”

After that Vicky Kaushal revealed that he just sat there wondering why everyone was so scared while his mother frantically kept calling doctors. However, Vicky did not feel any discomfort after performing this stunt.

Well, talking about the wedding, Vicky Kaushal will tie the knot with Katrina Kaif on December 9. Both the families have reached the venue and the wedding festivities will begin from today.

